Brannstrom (concussion) will be back in the lineup Saturday versus Calgary, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.
Brannstrom sat out five games after he was stretchered off the ice Oct. 26, courtesy of a Cal Clutterbuck hit. Brannstrom has yet to garner a point in seven games this season.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Still out of action•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Hasn't been cleared for contact•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Re-ups with club•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Registers assist in win•