Brannstrom was promoted to Ottawa's active roster Thursday.
Brannstrom is expected to skate on the Senators' third line and second power-play unit Thursday against Edmonton. He's picked up five points through 14 top-level appearances this year.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Up to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Rises to active roster•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Adds power-play helper•