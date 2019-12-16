The Senators recalled Brannstrom from AHL Belleville on Monday.

The hype surrounded Brannstrom since he was part of the Senators' return for trading Mark Stone to the Golden Knights, but the 20-year-old blueliner has just two points and a minus-7 rating through 23 games. Furthermore, Brannstrom was averaging just 13:35 of ice time per game with the big club, so working top-pairing minutes in the minors benefited him, as he posted four points over four contests. The Senators hope his added confidence can translate to the top level.