The Senators shipped Branstrom back to AHL Belleville on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Up on emergency conditions, Brannstrom joined the lineup for Thursday's game against the Flames and blocked a shot in the contest. He should be among the first names considered for promotion if a similar situation pops up in the future, but he will return to the minors for now, where he owns four points over eight games since being transferred over from AHL Chicago.