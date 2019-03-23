Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Sent back to AHL
The Senators shipped Branstrom back to AHL Belleville on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Up on emergency conditions, Brannstrom joined the lineup for Thursday's game against the Flames and blocked a shot in the contest. He should be among the first names considered for promotion if a similar situation pops up in the future, but he will return to the minors for now, where he owns four points over eight games since being transferred over from AHL Chicago.
More News
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Earns call-up•
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Demoted to minors•
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Set to make NHL debut•
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Dealt to Senators•
Golden Knights' Erik Brannstrom: Shines in WJC opener•
Golden Knights' Erik Brannstrom: Will develop with AHL Chicago•
