Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Set to make NHL debut
Brannstrom was recalled from AHL Belleville and will skate in Thursday's home game against St. Louis.
The 19-year-old is one of the most coveted prospects in the game, and will get a chance to make his NHL debut Thursday. Brannstrom was the key piece in a deal that sent Mark Stone to Vegas at the trade deadline. The Swede has 28 points in 41 AHL games this campaign.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Dealt to Senators•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Brannstrom: Shines in WJC opener•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Brannstrom: Will develop with AHL Chicago•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Brannstrom: Shootout hero•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Brannstrom: Two points in commanding win•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Brannstrom: Will miss rookie camp•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...