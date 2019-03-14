Brannstrom was recalled from AHL Belleville and will skate in Thursday's home game against St. Louis.

The 19-year-old is one of the most coveted prospects in the game, and will get a chance to make his NHL debut Thursday. Brannstrom was the key piece in a deal that sent Mark Stone to Vegas at the trade deadline. The Swede has 28 points in 41 AHL games this campaign.