Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Set to miss significant time
Brannstrom will be out 4-6 weeks due to an undisclosed injury, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Brannstrom hasn't been up in the NHL since Jan. 2 versus the Panthers. In 31 appearances for the Senators, the blueliner registered four helpers, 38 shots and 36 blocks while averaging 14:51 of ice time. Given his recovery timeline, the Swede has likely played his last game in the NHL this season but should be ready for training camp.
