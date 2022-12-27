Brannstrom won't play Tuesday against Boston due to a lower-body injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Brannstrom will miss a second straight contest with his lower-body injury. He's picked up just three helpers through 32 games this campaign, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to keep tabs on Brannstrom's status.
