Brannstrom signed a one-year, $900,000 contract extension with Ottawa on Monday.

Brannstrom set career-highs in assists (14), points (14), shots on goal (86), blocks (59) and hits (39) in 53 games with the Senators in 2021-22. He also averaged a personal-best 19:46 of ice time per contest. Brannstrom performed well in an increased role and will be counted on to continue his upward trend in 2022-23.