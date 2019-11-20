Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Stays on shelf Wednesday
Brannstrom (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Canadiens, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Brannstrom will miss his second game in as many nights after getting "dinged up" during Monday's practice. Cody Goloubef will slot in on the bottom pairing as a result, and Brannstrom will aim to shake off the issue by Friday's matchup against the Rangers.
