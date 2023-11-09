Brannstrom (concussion) won't play Thursday versus the Canucks.
Brannstrom will miss his fifth straight game, and he has yet to be cleared for contact. The defenseman will probably sit out Saturday as well, as the Senators are off for four days after that contest, which could give him enough time to get back on track in practice.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Hasn't been cleared for contact•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Re-ups with club•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Registers assist in win•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Records helper in commanding win•