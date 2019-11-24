Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Still sidelined Monday
Brannstrom (undisclosed) won't travel with the team for Monday's road game against Columbus, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.
Brannstrom has been out the past three games with the undisclosed issue, but per coach D.J. Smith, the team is hopeful the 20-year-old can re-enter the lineup Wednesday against Boston. In his stead, the team expects Nikita Zaitsev (personal) to return to action Monday, with Cody Goloubef (undisclosed) still battling injury on the back end. Brannstrom currently resides on injured reserve, but he'll be eligible to be activated whenever he's deemed fit to play.
