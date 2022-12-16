Brannstrom has only three assists in 29 games this season.

Brannstrom was expected to be the jewel coming back from Vegas in the Mark Stone trade from Feb. 2019, as he was drafted 15th overall in 2017, but he has been a huge disappointment offensively. He had only 14 assists last season in 53 games and has seen his ice time drop from 19:46 in 2021-22, to 15:56 this season. Brannstrom started the season with two assists in his first three games but has only one in his last 26.