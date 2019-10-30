Brannstrom picked up his first career point on Oct. 10 against St. Louis, but that's his only point so far in 11 contests.

More concerning for Brannstrom is that he registered a season low in both shifts (14) and ice time (7:59) against San Jose. Part of that could be because of the flow of the game, a comfortable Ottawa win, but it could also be a sign that D.J. Smith doesn't trust Brannstrom right now. In either case, Brannstrom should only be owned in dynasty leagues at the moment.