Brannstrom will not play Thursday versus Washington, due to a leg injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Brannstrom has had a tough offensive season as he has only three assists in 32 games. He will be replaced in the lineup by Dylan Heatherington. Brannstrom should be considered day-to-day and could return after the Christmas break.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Struggling offensively•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Gets second assist of season•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Picks up assist Thursday•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Signs one-year contract•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Picks up assist•
-
Senators' Erik Brannstrom: Snags helper in loss•