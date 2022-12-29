Brannstrom (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
The Senators have yet to release an expected timetable for Brannstrom's return, but his placement on IR was likely made retroactive to Dec. 21, in which case he'd be eligible to return whenever healthy. The 23-year-old defender has only picked up three assists through 32 games this campaign, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his availability.
