Brannstrom (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Friday's clash with the Rangers, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Brannstrom will miss his third consecutive contest due to his undisclosed issue, which means Max Lajoie and Christian Jaros will be pressed into action. Once Brannstrom is given the green light, he should immediately slot back into the lineup, though his limited minutes (13:46 per game) make him a low-end fantasy option.