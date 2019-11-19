Brannstrom got "dinged up" in practice Monday and won't play Tuesday against the Red Wings, TSN 1200 reports.

The nature and severity of Brannstrom's injury aren't yet known, but he got banged up at a bad time. Tuesday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back set, and it's also the first of seven games in 12 nights for the Senators to close out the month of November.