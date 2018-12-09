Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Bumps up a rank
Burgdoerfer was recalled from AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Burgdoerfer has played five NHL games over the last three seasons and has one assist to show for it. The Senators have four players on injured reserve and could use the depth, but fantasy owners shouldn't think about Burgdoerfer at this time.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Skips right back to minor league•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Playing waiting game•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Demoted to bus league•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Promoted from minors•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Relegated to minor league•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Headed up to Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...