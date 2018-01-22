Burgdoerfer was promoted from the minors Monday.

Through the first half of the AHL campaign, Burgdoerfer notched three goals, seven helpers and 45 PIM. The 29-year-old has just two NHL games under his belt from his time with the Sabres organization last season. The Pennsylvania native will be making his debut with the Senators, if he slots into the lineup versus the Wild on Monday. The defenseman's promotion puts Ottawa over the 23-man roster limit, so expect a corresponding move soon.