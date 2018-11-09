Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Demoted to bus league
Ottawa reassigned Burgdoerfer to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Burgdoerfer has been a healthy scratch for the Senators' last three games, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The veteran blueliner will return to a prominent role with AHL Belleville, where he's tallied two points in 10 games this campaign.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Promoted from minors•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Relegated to minor league•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Headed up to Ottawa•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Sent back to minors•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Promoted to Ottawa•
-
Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Returned to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...