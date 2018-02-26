Burgdoerfer was recalled Monday from AHL Belleville, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Burgdoerfer has only skated in one game this season in the NHL, and although he didn't record a point, he was able to throw the body around and log three hits in 10:23 of ice time. In the minors this season the 29-year-old's notched 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 55 games, and will likely serve as a depth defensemen during his time in the majors.