Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Headed up to Ottawa
Burgdoerfer was recalled Monday from AHL Belleville, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Burgdoerfer has only skated in one game this season in the NHL, and although he didn't record a point, he was able to throw the body around and log three hits in 10:23 of ice time. In the minors this season the 29-year-old's notched 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 55 games, and will likely serve as a depth defensemen during his time in the majors.
