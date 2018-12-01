Burgdoerfer has been called up from AHL Belleville Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports, adding that the defenseman likely won't play Saturday afternoon against the Sharks.

Even with blueliner Matt Lajoie (undisclosed) considered a game-time decision, Burgdoerfer isn't the first option to tag into the lineup if need be. Instead, that honor reportedly would go to Justin Falk, who signed a two-way deal Thursday.