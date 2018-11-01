Burgdoerfer was called up from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Burgdoerfer will likely compete with Nick Paul to see who gets into the lineup against the Sabres on Thursday. Through the first 10 games of the minor-league season, the 29-year-old defender notched one goal and one helper and is unlikely to offer much in terms of offensive production if he cracks the lineup.

