Burgdoerfer was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old defenseman snagged his first career point Tuesday evening, notching an assist in a 7-4 road win over the Lightning. A 29-year-old without a stable role in the NHL isn't going to warrant much attention from a fantasy perspective, so this news is more of an FYI to Senators fans.

