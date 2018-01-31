Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Sent back to minors
Burgdoerfer was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
The move to package Burgdoerfer off to the minors could be an indication that Johnny Oduya (undisclosed) is nearing a return to the lineup. The 28-year-old Burgdoerfer saw action in just one game during his call-up, in which he logged 10:23 of ice time and registered three hits and two blocks. If the Pennsylvania native does get brought back to Ottawa again this season, it will likely be the result of an additional blue line injury.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...