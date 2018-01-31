Burgdoerfer was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

The move to package Burgdoerfer off to the minors could be an indication that Johnny Oduya (undisclosed) is nearing a return to the lineup. The 28-year-old Burgdoerfer saw action in just one game during his call-up, in which he logged 10:23 of ice time and registered three hits and two blocks. If the Pennsylvania native does get brought back to Ottawa again this season, it will likely be the result of an additional blue line injury.