Senators' Erik Burgdoerfer: Skips right back to minor league
Burgdoerfer was returned to AHL Belleville on Saturday,
Burgdoerfer was called up ahead of Saturday's 6-2 home win over the Sharks, but he didn't end up playing in that one. The American defenseman is merely an organizational depth option at this juncture.
