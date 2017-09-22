Play

The Senators placed Burgdoerfer on waivers Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Ottawa is stacked at defense, so Burgdoerfer was never considered to be a serious contender for an Opening Night roster spot. The 28-year-old American will probably remain in the minors for the entirety of the 2017-18 season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories