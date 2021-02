Gudbranson posted an assist, four blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.

Gudbranson has ascended to a second-pairing role with Thomas Chabot and Christian Wolanin sidelined with lower-body injuries. The 29-year-old Gudbranson made the most of it in Sunday's game, earning his second assist of the year. He has a minus-7 rating, 27 hits, 23 blocked shots and eight PIM through nine outings.