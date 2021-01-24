Gudbranson recorded an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Gudbranson's assist on an Evgenii Dadonov goal was the former's first point in five games as a Senator. It's been a tough start to the year for the 29-year-old Gudbranson -- he has 16 hits, 12 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-5 rating. He had only nine points in 51 games between the Penguins and the Ducks last year. Skating in a third-pairing role isn't going to give Gudbranson many opportunities to contribute in 2020-21.