Gudbranson collected a goal on two shots and was plus-3 in a 6-1 win over the Flames on Thursday.

Gudbranson beat David Rittich with a shot through traffic from the top of the right circle, giving Ottawa a 2-0 lead midway through the first period. It was Gudbranson's first goal in an Ottawa uniform and his first in over a calendar year. The 29-year-old, suiting up for his fifth NHL franchise, has three points in 22 games with a rough minus-12 rating.