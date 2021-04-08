Gudbranson (personal) will be available versus Edmonton on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Gudbanson has played in just one of the team's last seven contests, in part due to his personal absence. Considering the defender is pointless in his last 12 appearances, fantasy players will probably want to consider alternative options on the blue line.
