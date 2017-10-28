Senators' Erik Karlsson: Adds another assist in loss

Karlsson had an assist and three blocked shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to New Jersey on Friday.

Karlsson continues to produce at a high level whenever he's healthy, and his blocked shot total will further erase any doubts that he's at full strength. Even with Ottawa depleted right now, he remains a threat whenever he steps on the ice.

