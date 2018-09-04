Senators' Erik Karlsson: Back on ice in Ottawa

Karlsson was on the ice for an informal skate with the Senators on Tuesday, TSN reports.

Hockey pundits abound expected Karlsson to be traded well ahead of training camp, but all signs point to the elite defenseman starting the 2018-19 campaign with Ottawa. The Senators are eager to move past all the drama involving Karlsson, particularly the incident that involved Karlsson's wife filing a protection order against the girlfriend of now ex-teammate Mike Hoffman. We're guessing Karlsson is also looking forward to a clean slate after he posted 62 points and a minus-25 rating with the Senators last season, representing his worst single-season output since 2012-13, when he was limited to 17 games due to a torn Achilles tendon.