Senators' Erik Karlsson: Back on ice in Ottawa
Karlsson was on the ice for an informal skate with the Senators on Tuesday, TSN reports.
Hockey pundits abound expected Karlsson to be traded well ahead of training camp, but all signs point to the elite defenseman starting the 2018-19 campaign with Ottawa. The Senators are eager to move past all the drama involving Karlsson, particularly the incident that involved Karlsson's wife filing a protection order against the girlfriend of now ex-teammate Mike Hoffman. We're guessing Karlsson is also looking forward to a clean slate after he posted 62 points and a minus-25 rating with the Senators last season, representing his worst single-season output since 2012-13, when he was limited to 17 games due to a torn Achilles tendon.
More News
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Refutes contract rumors•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Canucks not in running to obtain him•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Trade talks heating up again•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Pleased with progress from ankle injury•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Ottawa unable to offer huge signing bonuses•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Still with Ottawa for time being•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...