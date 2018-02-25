Senators' Erik Karlsson: Being pursued by Lightning

Tampa Bay is emerging as a serious contender to acquire Karlsson before the trade deadline, reports Sportsnet.ca.

Nashville is also in the hunt, but the Sens are currently insisting on Bobby Ryan and his $7.25 million cap hit included in the deal. That limits the landing spot if Karlsson is to move -- Ryan's contract is an albatross. There's a chance that a four-team deal between Tampa, Ottawa, Montreal and Las Vegas is also in the mix. Much of it is hyperbole, but where there is smoke, there is some kind of fire. This could get very interesting before mid-day Monday.