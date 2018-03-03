Senators' Erik Karlsson: Breaks out with stellar performance
Karlsson posted three assists and a plus-3 rating in a 5-4 victory over the Golden Knights on Friday.
It's been an absolutely dreadful season for the two-time Norris Trophy winner, but Friday was a very good night. He recorded his first three-point game since early January and snapped a five-game streak where he posted a negative rating. Still, Karlsson owns just six goals and a minus-28 rating this season, giving him his worst production since he was injured in 2012-13.
