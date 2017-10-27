Senators' Erik Karlsson: Collects two assists in victory

Karlsson picked up two even-strength helpers during Thursday's 5-4 win against Philadelphia.

The dynamic blueliner is already up to eight assists despite playing in just five games this season. Karlsson also added two blocked shots and a season-high four hits on the night. He's clearly recovered well from his offseason ankle surgery and will continue to be an elite, every night scoring threat.

