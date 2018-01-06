Senators' Erik Karlsson: Collects two helpers in overtime win

Karlsson recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- through 25:28 of ice time (1:45 with the man advantage) during Friday's 6-5 overtime win against San Jose.

This multi-point outing ups Karlsson to two goals and six assists through his past nine games, as he's beginning to return to his high-end form. Ottawa's swift fall to the basement of the Eastern Conference has hurt the Swede's value, but teams are rarely as bad or good as they appear in a small sample. It's likely foolish to get cute with Karlsson. His recent uptick in production proves his high-end talent and also reaffirms his status as a set-and-forget asset in all settings.