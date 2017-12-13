Senators' Erik Karlsson: Confirmed to be on trade block
Senators GM Pierre Dorion is listening to trade offers on all of his players, including Karlsson, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The 2015 Norris Trophy winner, who snapped a 10-game point drought Thursday night against the Sharks, is cashing out the balance of a $45.5 million contract that expires after the 2018-19 season. Included in that deal is a modified no-trade clause comprised of 10 teams with whom Karlsson wouldn't want to play. We won't speculate which teams are off limits, but it's safe to assume the Swedish blueliner isn't happy with how Ottawa's season has gone since it's 9-13-7 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak for seventh place in the Atlantic Division.
