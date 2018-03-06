Senators' Erik Karlsson: Continues improved play against Stars
Karlsson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist during Monday's 3-2 overtime victory against Dallas.
Now up to three goals and 14 assists through his past 17 games dating back to Feb. 1, Karlsson is quieting any criticism about his play. A lot has gone wrong for Ottawa this season, and with a lot of potential off-ice distractions in play for the star defenseman, fantasy owners should be thrilled with his improved production. Additionally, considering his track record, it wouldn't be surprising if his strong run continued through the end of the season, either.
