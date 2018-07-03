Senators' Erik Karlsson: Contract offer from Senators disclosed

Karlsson has received an eight-year, $10 million AAV contract offer from the Senators, but the club is engaged in "serious trade talks" with multiple teams interested in acquiring the elite defenseman, Kathryn Tappen of NBC Sports reports.

It's looking more and more likely that a sign-and-trade scenario will play out for Karlsson, who was presented with an offer from GM Pierre Dorion on Sunday when the free-agency signing period opened. What a story it would be if the Swede ended up signing with the defensively inept Islanders after they lost out on the chance to re-sign John Tavares, but as it stands now, we're waiting on a concrete list of his potential suitors.