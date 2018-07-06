Senators' Erik Karlsson: Could be headed to Tampa
A deal to send Karlsson to the Lightning appears to be in place, pending a call to the NHL's office, TSN's Shawn Simpson reports.
For now, Karlsson remains a Senator, but that could change as early as Friday morning. If Simpson's sources are accurate and this deal happens as reported, the Senators' price tag is likely to be high given that they'll be trading their captain within the Atlantic Division. For fantasy purposes, this would send Karlsson's already high value skyrocketing, as he'd move from an Ottawa team that will likely struggle mightily to produce goals and wins in 2018-19 to an explosive Lightning team that would instantly become the odds-on favorite to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup.
