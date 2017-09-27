Senators' Erik Karlsson: Doubtful for Opening Night

Karlsson (foot) may not be ready in time for Opening Night against Washington on Oct. 5, James Gordon of The Athletic Ottawareports.

Initial reports indicated that Karlsson would be cleared in time, but the chances that he is available to face Washington seems to be diminishing as the season approaches. Even if the 27-year-old misses a couple of games, he should still be capable of racking up 70-plus points for the third consecutive year as one of the elite blue line fantasy options.