Senators' Erik Karlsson: Expresses desire to stay

Karlsson said that he's happy to be staying with the Senators and never wanted to leave the club, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports

This is a significant change from the expectation in the Ottawa media that Karlsson will be dealt after the season now that the trade deadline has passed. Karlsson owns a home in Ottawa and seems genuine in his desire to remain in Canada's capital, but he's also said in the past that he will not take a hometown discount to remain with the Senators. It seems likely that Karlsson will assess his team's possible future in July, when he would be eligible to either sign a contract extension or play out his final year on his current deal.