Senators' Erik Karlsson: Extends point streak to seven games with multi-point effort Saturday
Karlsson registered two assists during Saturday's 4-3 triumph over the Avalanche.
The Swedish defenseman has been ridiculously hot to start the year with six multi-point games already this year. With a goal and 17 points in only 11 games, it's safe to say that the 27-year-old defenseman is over the foot injury that kept him on the sidelines earlier in the season and he's well on his way to another Norris Trophy-caliber season so play him every night.
