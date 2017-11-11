Senators' Erik Karlsson: Extends point streak to seven games

Karlsson registered two assists during Saturday's 4-3 triumph over the Avalanche in Sweden as part of the NHL's Global Series.

The Swedish defenseman has been ridiculously hot to start the year, having already produced six multi-point games. With a goal and 17 points in only 11 contests, it's safe to say that the 27-year-old is over the foot injury that kept him off the ice earlier in the season, and he's well on his way to another Norris Trophy-caliber season, so play him every time the Senators go to work.