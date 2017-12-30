Senators' Erik Karlsson: Hits two assists in win
Karlsson set up a pair of goals for his team Friday, helping earn a 5-4 win over Columbus.
A two-assist night is relatively mundane for Karlsson, but it's still a solid evening. More encouraging was his plus-one for the game, as his plus-minus has been his biggest flaw this season given the Senators' struggles.
