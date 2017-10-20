Senators' Erik Karlsson: Looks like normal self
Karlsson registered three assists -- with two on the man advantage -- to complement eight shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime home loss to the Devils.
Arguably the top defenseman in the entire league, Karlsson rebounded nicely from his season-debut showing against the Canucks on Tuesday, when he went minus-2 over 22:25 of ice time. The Swede logged nearly five minutes more in this latest contest, suggesting that he may finally be over the foot injury that had been affecting him since the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.
