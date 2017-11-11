Senators' Erik Karlsson: Makes country proud

Karlsson set up two goals against the Avalanche in Sweden on Friday, including the game-winner in overtime.

What a special moment for a special player. The NHL scheduled back-to-back games between the Senators and Avalanche in Karlsson's native land, and it was icing on the cake for the puck-moving defenseman that he was able to factor into the game-winning goal that went to forward Mark Stone. Karlsson's up to 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) through 10 games, and the foot injury that delayed his campaign seems like a distant memory at this point. Use him well.