Senators' Erik Karlsson: Making season debut Tuesday

Karlsson (foot) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against Vancouver.

The all-world defender was forced to miss the team's first five games on 2017-18 after undergoing offseason surgery to repair the foot injury he battled through last postseason. Despite waiting until Monday to even go through a practice with contact, starting Karlsson on Tuesday should be a no-brainer for fantasy owners.

