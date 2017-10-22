Senators' Erik Karlsson: Making up for lost time

Karlsson tacked on three assists and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-3 home win over the Maple Leafs.

This was the second consecutive game for which Karlsson's notched a trio of assists. Even though he missed the season's first five contests with his foot injury, you can expect the elite playmaker to finish near the top of the league in points and helpers if he stays out of the trainer's room for the bulk of the year.